Road work closes US-127 ramp in Jackson

(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another construction project started Thursday in Jackson.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the left turn lane on Boardman Road to northbound US-127. It’s part of the ongoing work to widen the I-94 interchange near Airport Road.

The project is expected to wrap up the morning of July 22.

