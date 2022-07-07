Road work closes US-127 ramp in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another construction project started Thursday in Jackson.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the left turn lane on Boardman Road to northbound US-127. It’s part of the ongoing work to widen the I-94 interchange near Airport Road.

The project is expected to wrap up the morning of July 22.

