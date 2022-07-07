Road work closes US-127 ramp in Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another construction project started Thursday in Jackson.
The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the left turn lane on Boardman Road to northbound US-127. It’s part of the ongoing work to widen the I-94 interchange near Airport Road.
The project is expected to wrap up the morning of July 22.
Next:
- Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan
- $303 million -- State approves funding increase for Michigan State University
- Lansing’s Sexton High dropping Big Reds name
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.