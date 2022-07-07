New Deal For Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Zion Williamson is celebrating his a $193 million, five-year extension with New Orleans by saying he hopes the deal puts negative narratives behind him and allows him to focus on helping the Pelicans win. Williamson says the past season was a “roller-coaster of emotions” as he sat out with a broken foot and constantly heard people questioning his commitment to New Orleans. Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says the Williamson signing on Wednesday is a “momentous occasion” and an opportunity “to really put to bed a lot of things that were said.” Williamson says he thanks the Pelicans for sticking with him giving him a great gift on what was also his 22nd birthday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.