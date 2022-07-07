Advertisement

Nadal Withdraws at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle. Nadal announced that he was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament at a news conference Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday. Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in...
2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

Latest News

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Roles About to Change For Pro Tennis Coaches
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
New Deal For Zion Williamson
Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks Nights
Lugnuts To Induct Two into Hall of Fame Saturday