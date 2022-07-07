Advertisement

In My View: Was the Paredes trade good for the Detroit Tigers?

By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sometimes major league baseball trades don’t work out the way they were intended. Ask the Detroit Tigers who gave up little used infielder Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays for slugger Austin Meadows.

It’s been all Rays in this deal midway through the season. Paredes has hammered 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs—Meadows has been injured most of this season and has zero home runs.

The Tigers’ management believed this team would be vastly improved in spring training and getting Meadows was a key reason for that optimism. But it doesn’t always work out that way.

This is a clear example of a deal that turned out much different than anticipated, at least thus far.

