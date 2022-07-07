Advertisement

Music In The Park series continues in Grand Ledge

Grand Ledge's Music In The Park series continues.
Grand Ledge's Music In The Park series continues.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night in Grand Ledge, the ‘Music In The Park’ concert series continues in Jaycee Park at 525 E. River Street.

The GL Bums will be performing with the show starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. If you plan to attend the free show, don’t forget to bring your lawn chair or blanket.

Should the show need to be canceled due to weather, the Chamber of Commerce will post it by 4 p.m. on various pages.

To find out more information about the Music In The Park series, including upcoming shows, you can go to the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce website HERE.

