Advertisement

Most Americans disappointed with how U.S. handled COVID pandemic, survey finds

A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19...
A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic.(CDC)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans think the worst of the pandemic has passed, and many are less than impressed with how the country has dealt with it.

A survey from the Pew Research Center shows 62% of the United States, and a majority from both Republicans and Democrats, say the needs of school students from kindergarten to 12th grade weren’t prioritized properly.

Other concerns were split by political parties: 62% of the GOP say the U.S. didn’t do enough to back economic activity.

Meanwhile, 52% of Democrats say officials should have focused more on protecting vulnerable populations from the virus.

As for the White House, 43% say President Joe Biden did either a “good” or “excellent” job regarding COVID, an 11-point drop from 54% in February.

This “glass half empty” attitude looks to continue in the future.

Roughly 40% of adults say they have little to no confidence the country’s health system will be able to handle another major global health threat.

The survey is based on more than 10,000 people who were questioned in May.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in...
2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair...
Roy Moore’s defamation suit against Baron Cohen rejected
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Spinal cord surgery allows injured patients to breathe
Spinal cord surgery allows injured patients to breathe
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead