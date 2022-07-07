Advertisement

Michigan mourns a hero -- One of the last Red Tails lain in state

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, a war hero and former POW, was lain in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Jefferson died on June 22 at the age of 100.

He was a fighter pilot in World War II. Jefferson belonged to the Tuskegee Airmen, who earned a reputation as incredibly skilled pilots during the war. Also known as Red Tails, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Jefferson flew in 18 missions himself before being shot down in Poland, where he was held as a prisoner of war for eight months.

He received an honorable discharge in 1947.

