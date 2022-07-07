Lugnuts To Induct Two into Hall of Fame Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former major league pitchers Frank Tanana and Steve Avery will be inducted Saturday into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame at Jackson Field. The pair will throw out first pitches at 6:40pm prior to the Lansing Lugnuts’ game against the Great Lakes Loons. Tanana, 71, pitched 21 years in the major leagues, his last eight seasons with the Detroit Tigers ending in 1992. Avery pitched 11 major league seasons, his last season coming in 2003, his only year with the Tigers. Tanana prepped at Detroit Catholic Central High School, Avery at Taylor Kennedy.

