Lansing Sexton High dropping Big Reds name

The school will now undergo a “complete rebranding” as they search for a new mascot.
Lansing Sexton High School logo
Lansing Sexton High School logo(Lansing Sexton High School)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sexton High School in Lansing is dropping the Big Reds mascot.

The school will now undergo a “complete rebranding” as they search for a new mascot.

“This will be a complete reboot of the Sexton brand,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “This is a very exciting opportunity to include our school district family and come together to create something really terrific we all will be proud of in the future.”

“Sexton is ready for a change,” said Sexton principal Dan Boggan. “We have an aggressive rebranding schedule, and we plan to have a complete new Sexton look in place in 2023.”

The change is coming as the Lansing School District is set to receive an $87,500 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund to support the development of a new mascot, logo, and rebranding.

The move follows other area schools in dropping mascots deemed insensitive to Native American heritage. Earlier this year, nearby Okemos Public Schools revealed a new mascot, the Wolves, as they moved from the Chiefs.

In July 2021, Riddle Elementary School changed from the Little Reds to the Rhinos.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

