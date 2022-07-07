Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seek juveniles in connection with overnight vandalism

SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vandalism suspects.

According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of two individuals -- believed to be juveniles -- vandalizing businesses and other property in Saranac late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Authorities said two juveniles fled after being spotted by deputies in the area.

Both uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers searched the area for several hours, but they were unable to locate the two.

Surveillance cameras at a 7-Eleven store captured photos of the suspected vandals just before midnight. The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to check their home security cameras for video of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the two in the photos or has any information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737 or Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.

Authorities are looking for two juveniles in connection with vandalism in Saranac on July 6-7, 2022. (WILX)

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.