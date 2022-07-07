Advertisement

Improvements to begin on Northern Tier Trail, visitors can expect trail closures

Barricades and signs will be put in place while the work is being performed.
Parts of Northern Tier Trail in East Lansing will be closed to prepare for repairs.
Parts of Northern Tier Trail in East Lansing will be closed to prepare for repairs.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing community members are being advised that parts of the Northern Tier Trail will be closed intermittently from July 11-12 for crack sealing along the trail.

Barricades and signs will be put in place while the work is being performed.

Another improvement is slated to begin at the end of July which will include the relocation of part of the trail away from the Sanderson Drain. During this work, parts of the trail between Abbey Road and the East Lansing Soccer Complex will be closed to trail users.

That work is expected to take about 6-8 weeks.

A site plan can be viewed below.

