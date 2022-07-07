Improvements to begin on Northern Tier Trail, visitors can expect trail closures

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing community members are being advised that parts of the Northern Tier Trail will be closed intermittently from July 11-12 for crack sealing along the trail.

Barricades and signs will be put in place while the work is being performed.

Another improvement is slated to begin at the end of July which will include the relocation of part of the trail away from the Sanderson Drain. During this work, parts of the trail between Abbey Road and the East Lansing Soccer Complex will be closed to trail users.

That work is expected to take about 6-8 weeks.

A site plan can be viewed below.

