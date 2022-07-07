Homicides may be on a downward trend in Lansing, despite 2 deaths over holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two homicides over the July 4th weekend brings the total number to 10 in Lansing so far this year. That’s obviously not good -- but it represents an improvement from last year.

“The community is tired of the violence and they’re tired of the being scared and they’re starting to help more,” said Lansing Police Chief, Ellery Sosebee.

The city had 12 homicides in 2019. Last year, the number jumped up to 25. The police chief said that’s when he knew it was time to make some changes.

“We’re out there. We’re more active. We’re out into our community events like we were pre-COVID,” said Sosebee. “We’re back in schools, we’re doing our gang resistance classes at the high schools that we’ve done for years and years. We’re getting back out there and giving our youth an opportunity to have outlets, such as sports camps, and parks and recs summer leagues including midnight basketball, for example.”

And some LPD officers spend their free time at Mikey 23 getting to know the community on a more personal level.

“Some of them volunteer their time with Mikey 23. They don’t come with their uniform, they come with a Mikey 23 shirt on. They pick up a hammer, they help the kids, they buy Gatorade. One of them is the new Assistant Chief of Police, Robert Backus,” said Michael Mckissic, founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation.

McKissic created the Mikey 23 Foundation after his son was shot to death in 2015. The goal is to teach young people a trade by having them restore old houses.

“One of the biggest things that we have to always remember is that the community cannot do it by themselves so we need collectively, everyone to be a part of this gun violence going on in our city. Our numbers in the past few years have been very high and so this year it’s a lot of the organizations coming together,” said Mckissic.

Sosebee said it’s good for officers to be involved to help them build a relationship with the community.

“And I think that the involvement with the law enforcement whether it’s in uniform or non-uniform and our community whether it’s community events or if it’s at a school -- [it] pushes that needle in the right direction,” said Chief Sosebee.

The Lansing Police Department and Mikey 23 are both in support of “See Something, Say Something.” Other programs -- like Advance Peace -- will soon be available in Lansing.

