Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road.

According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.

Authorities said one driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency personnel.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive. M-52 reopened at about 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

