Harris Nature Center Celebrates 25 years

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Celebrate 25 years at the Harris Nature Center!

HNC would like to thank all of its supporters over the years by offering free programs all day long that highlight the environmental education that has made them so successful.

The building will also be open with extended hours on this day only. Join the HNC Naturalists on a bird walk, live animal presentation, guided trail walk, story time, guided dog walk, and a campfire program including s’mores. Attend one or several of the programs below. Please note that space is limited in the Meet the HNC Critters program, so you must register ahead of time to participate.

Program Schedule:

8:00 am: Guided Bird Walk for Beginners (bring your binoculars)

10:00 am: Meet the HNC Critters (space is limited for this program and you MUST be registered to participate)

11:30 am: Trail Talk

1:00 pm: Meet the HNC Critters (space is limited for this program and you MUST be registered to participate)

3:00 pm: Chipmunk Story Time

5:00 pm: Howl at the Moon (bring your 4-legged friends on a leash)

7:00 pm: Fireside Chat

Some programs require registration due to limited space. Please contact HNC at 517.349.3866 or hnc@meridian.mi.us for more information and to register.

All programs are FREE and participants will receive a 25th Anniversary gift for attending.

If you are unable to make it to one of the guided programs, you can still stop by the center and pick up an “I Spy” activity sheet to enjoy a self-guided walk along the trails.

The Harris Nature Center building will be open for extended hours from 8:00 am- 7:00 pm on this day only.

