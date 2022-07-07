Advertisement

Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in...
Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in...
2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

Latest News

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Roles About to Change For Pro Tennis Coaches
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Nadal Withdraws at Wimbledon
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
New Deal For Zion Williamson
Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks Nights
Lugnuts To Induct Two into Hall of Fame Saturday