Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices across the state and right here in Mid-Michigan are continuing their downward trend.

According to AAA, gas prices across the state are down three cents from Wednesday. The decrease is slightly less in Ingham and Jackson County.

The average price across Lansing on Thursday was at $4.80. Prices in Jackson were a bit higher at $4.91.

Across the state, prices are down around 25 cents since the middle of June.

