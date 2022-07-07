Advertisement

Eaton Rapids recycling center to close Aug. 1

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A community is closing its recycling center because people aren’t following the rules.

The city of Eaton Rapids posted on its website the recycling center on Market Street will be permanently closed due to an abundance of non-approved materials left there.

The center will close Aug. 1.

City officials said there are plans being made to open a new recycling center in the future.

Residents can find a list of recycling locations in Eaton County here.

