Eaton County Fair returns to Charlotte

((photo source: WLOX))
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Fair opens Sunday and runs through July 16.

There will be plenty of rides, animal exhibits, tractor pulls, live music, agricultural exhibits, food and much more.

The fair opens at 9 a.m. at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, located at 1025 Cochran Ave. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the official Eaton County Fair website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

