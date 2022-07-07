Eaton County Fair returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Fair opens Sunday and runs through July 16.

There will be plenty of rides, animal exhibits, tractor pulls, live music, agricultural exhibits, food and much more.

The fair opens at 9 a.m. at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, located at 1025 Cochran Ave. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the official Eaton County Fair website here.

