Advertisement

‘A tragic event’ -- Detroit police officer, suspect killed in shooting

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on Detroit’s west side.

“It was a tragic event,” said Detroit police chief James White. “We lost a hero today.”

According to authorities, the officer and the suspect were shot near the intersection of Joy Road and Marlowe Street just before 8 p.m.

The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment, where he died from their injuries. Police confirmed the suspect in the shooting was also killed.

Michigan State Police provided K-9 units and homicide detectives to assist the Detroit Police Department at the scene.

Residents were urged to avoid the area.

Further details were not released at the time.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
Illeana Carley Medina
Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks

Latest News

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Michigan dairy famers asking for policy change
Michigan dairy famers asking for policy change
Michigan dairy famers asking for policy change