‘A tragic event’ -- Detroit police officer, suspect killed in shooting
DETROIT (WILX) - A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on Detroit’s west side.
“It was a tragic event,” said Detroit police chief James White. “We lost a hero today.”
According to authorities, the officer and the suspect were shot near the intersection of Joy Road and Marlowe Street just before 8 p.m.
The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment, where he died from their injuries. Police confirmed the suspect in the shooting was also killed.
Michigan State Police provided K-9 units and homicide detectives to assist the Detroit Police Department at the scene.
Residents were urged to avoid the area.
Further details were not released at the time.
