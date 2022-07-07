Advertisement

Detroit police officer shot on city’s west side

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - A police officer was among two shot Wednesday evening on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the officer and the suspect were shot near the intersection of Joy Road and Marlowe Street just before 8 p.m.

Michigan State Police provided K-9 units and homicide detectives to assist the Detroit Police Department at the scene.

Residents were urged to avoid the area.

Further details were not released at the time.

