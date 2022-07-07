Advertisement

Broad Art Museum celebrates 10 years

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week is arts and culture.

The Broad Art Museum is just one of the dozens of attractions in the Capital region ready to welcome you this summer.

From museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities, you’ll discover adventures for all ages right in your own backyard! Play, explore and support local!

Plan your summer of fun and find all the participating locations at lansing.org/

