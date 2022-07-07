$303 million -- State approves funding increase for Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The upcoming state budget will provide a Michigan college with it’s biggest boost in funding in more than 10 years.

Michigan State University (MSU) will receive $303.7 million in funding as part of the $75.7 billion State of Michigan 2022-23 fiscal year budget. That equates to a 4% raise in funding, the largest in over a decade.

State funding for higher education has been in decline over several decades, going from 58% of MSU general operations in 1985 to around 20% today.

“Michigan State University appreciates and thanks Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature for their critical investment in higher education this year,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “Funding from the state is essential in supporting our mission and values in providing a quality, equitable, best-in-class education.”

Of the $303 million in state funding, $53 million will go toward supporting renovations at two facilities MSU officials say are at the forefront of agriculture — the greenhouse complexes and the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center.

Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the buildings will provide long term benefits for Michigan farmers.

“Generations of our students will benefit from this investment,” Millenbah said. “When we have improved, state-of-the-art facilities, we’ll be able to do more in support of Michigan’s farmers and consumers.”

