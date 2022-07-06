Your Health: ADHD drug could curb obesity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Obesity is becoming a growing epidemic in the United States. Roughly one in three adults are considered overweight and more than two in five are obese.

New research suggests a drug used to control symptoms of ADHD may be able to fight obesity.

Americans spend $1.2 billion on weight loss pills every year.

“Many of those sort of dietary supplements for weight control purpose are not scientifically approved,” said Dr. Qi Wu. “We’re trying to figure out the neurological mechanisms like how to control that in normal and obesity kind of patients.”

A team of researchers in Texas discovered a novel brain circuit that could potentially signal when to stop eating. Through experiments, they were able to find that a drug called MPH had the ability to activate and regulate this pathway in the brain.

“This drug has been FDA approved for many years and safely used for ADHD and narcolepsy preventative effects,” Wu said.

MPH may have the ability to suppress the need to overeat. The researchers used mice models to experiment with MPH. They found MPH suppresses feeding and reduces body weight in laboratory mice by strengthening the dopamine-supported novel circuit they discovered.

