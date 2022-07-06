Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Cooler temps for Wednesday, an arrest in a deadly hit and run, rooster rage, a trailblazing hire in the NHL, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as we look to cool down for the rest of the week, with a pleasant weekend on deck.

Then News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning, including an update on the Juul ban, a trailblazing hire in the NHL, and it’s another “national day” for food. Plus we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 6th, 2022:

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 103° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 2012
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 2001

