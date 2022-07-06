Advertisement

Now Desk Afternoon - Wednesday cool down, NASA loses contact with lunar mission, a warning about vitamin D overdoses, and more

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford checks out a pleasant weekend ahead after a cool down on Wednesday.

Plus NASA says it has lost contact with a spacecraft heading to the moon, a warning after a man overdoses on vitamin D, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
Illeana Carley Medina
Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

Latest News

Green Dot Stables in Lansing will be open until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in...
2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing
The office says somebody smashed out a window, by throwing something through it.
Michigan Works! office vandalized over holiday weekend aims for Wednesday reopening
Capital Area Michigan Works closes Tuesday due to vandalism
Michigan Works! office vandalized over holiday weekend aims for Wednesday reopening