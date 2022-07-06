Now Desk Afternoon - Wednesday cool down, NASA loses contact with lunar mission, a warning about vitamin D overdoses, and more
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford checks out a pleasant weekend ahead after a cool down on Wednesday.
Plus NASA says it has lost contact with a spacecraft heading to the moon, a warning after a man overdoses on vitamin D, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
- A few degrees cooler for Wednesday
- Air traffic control cannot handle summer travel, United Airlines says
- ‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
- Prosecutor: Suspect in July 4 parade attack confessed to shooting in interview with police
- Man and his dog complete a 7-year journey around the world
- Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel
