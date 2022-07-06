Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for two women who are accused of stealing a recruitment tent in Traverse City.

According to authorities, the theft happened Monday at about 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video captured two women taking the tent that was set up on Union Street for the National Cherry Festival.

Footage of the theft can be seen in the video player above. Additional surveillance photos can be seen below.

Michigan State Police are assisting with security during the National Cherry Festival and had set up the tent to recruit new members. The tent theft has not impacted Michigan State Police’s presence at the National Cherry Festival.

“We will not let a criminal act stop our efforts,” the department tweeted.

The National Cherry Festival runs through Saturday. More information can be found here.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the women or has any information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

Surveillance footage captured two women take a Michigan State Police recruiting tent in Traverse City on July 4, 2022. (WILX)

