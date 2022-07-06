‘Times are changing’ -- New commander to oversee transformation of Michigan VFW

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The VFW Department of Michigan said they’re going in a new direction, and they’ve elected a new commander to take on that task.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan (VFW) elected John Griffith as their new state commander at the organization’s annual state convention held June in Flint, Mich. A U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran, Griffith will lead 35,000 veterans within the VFW and is tasked with building resources for Michigan’s veterans and their families.

The 72-year-old, the Carleton, Mich., resident’s career was only beginning when served in Vietnam as a military police sentry dog handler in the U.S. Army. He retired after 31 years of service in 2001, then went on to become a special agent with the U.S. Treasury Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

A part of the VFW since 1990, Griffith said he’s seeking to take the 123-year-old organization in a new direction, using his time as commander to help newer veterans to take the charge.

“Times are changing, it’s time for the new generation, the Post 9-11 generation, to take over and lead this organization,” Griffith said. “We can only do that with diversity, representing the entirety of the veteran population in race, religion, gender, age, and orientation. We can’t continue to be a monolithic membership of old white men and perpetuate our unfortunate stereotype of being closed off. We need to embrace that change.”

In a release, Griffith said the VFW has missed opportunities for community building in the past. He expressed a desire to see the Michigan veteran community strengthened by bridging generational gaps.

“We can heal the wounds in our veteran community by banding together in solidarity,” he said. “We have veterans dying from toxic exposure, suicide, improper medical, and other veterans lost without a place to go. The VFW is that place, and we need to band together and use legislative advocacy to change things. We need all of the veteran community, not just one era of veterans.”

Griffith is taking charge of the VFW Department of Michigan at a time of significant growth. The organization has grown for the first time in over three years, and is the largest state VFW organization in the country to have experienced growth. Griffith said he plans on taking this momentum to further support veterans.

“We need to bring the other service organizations together to be on the same sheet of music,” he said. “There is so many good programs out there for veterans, but the information is not hitting the right spots. We need to work together to take care of these veterans and their families.”

