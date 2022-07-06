Advertisement

Tigers Sweep Cleveland

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers broke a 2-2 midway through Wednesday’s matinee game against the Cleveland Guardians and went on to an 8-2 victory at Comerica Park. The Tigers swept the four game series and now stand 34-47 at the midway point of the season. The Tigers have 47 of their final 81 games on the road beginning this week end in Chicago against the White Sox.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
Lansing's Green Dot Stables is closing following service on Sunday, July 10.
‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Illeana Carley Medina
Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Nadal Advances At Wimbledon
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
New Home For MSU Volleyball
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield Traded
Baseball Generic MGN
Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremonies Saturday