Tigers Sweep Cleveland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers broke a 2-2 midway through Wednesday’s matinee game against the Cleveland Guardians and went on to an 8-2 victory at Comerica Park. The Tigers swept the four game series and now stand 34-47 at the midway point of the season. The Tigers have 47 of their final 81 games on the road beginning this week end in Chicago against the White Sox.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.