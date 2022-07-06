One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.

Lansing Police responded to the 3900 block of West Jolly Road near South Waverly Road before 12:30a.m. on Wednesday.

They found an 18-year-old suffering from non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

There is no word of other victims at this time.

No arrests have been made and police say they have not named a suspect. Lansing Police say there is no threat to the public and the scene has been cleared.

An investigation is underway. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

