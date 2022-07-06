Advertisement

Non-profit works to create homes for at-risk and senior farm animals

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - There is a home for everyone, even for the most senior of animals- that’s the mission for the non-profit ‘Mitten Misfits’ that been working to enrich the lives of animals while educating the community.

Studio 10 stopped by the farm sanctuary to learn about the animals that are getting a second life and how you can help.

The non-profit is looking for volunteers to help out with AM chores on the farm. Organizers say groups are always welcome to help. They are also working to launch an equestrian enrichment program and are in need of volunteers to head that.

You can learn more about how to meet the animals, how to volunteer and other ways to help out the animals here: https://mittenmisfits.org/

