New Home For MSU Volleyball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Wednesday that all 16 home volleyball matches this coming season will be played in the Breslin Center not Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU opens its schedule with its own tournament at home August 26-27 under new head coach Leah Johnson. MSU says it is selling season general admission tickets for $70 apiece except for courtside seats which are reserved and sell at a higher fee.

