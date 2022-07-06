Advertisement

Nadal Advances At Wimbledon

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Rafael Nadal extended his Grand Slam winning streak to 19 matches with a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) victory over 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Nadal is seeking a third Wimbledon championship and 23rd major title overall. He is perfect at the four most important tournaments in 2022. He won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. He will face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals at the All England Club on Friday. Kyrgios reached the final four at a major for the first time by beating Cristian Garin in straight sets. Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina advanced to the women’s semifinals.

