In My View: Who should the Detroit Tigers trade?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Between now and August 2nd, who should the Detroit Tigers consider trading? Who is untouchable?

Well, no one will take Miguel Cabrera and his salary, which is too bad in my view. The only two I’d say keep for sure are Riley Greene and Tarik Skubal. The rest are all expendable, but only if a deal makes the Tigers better.

And when they have dealt in years past it has not helped them get better in the standings. To me that’s their future key -- any deals they make will those trades make them a better team than they have been for years?

