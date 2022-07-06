Michigan Works! office vandalized over holiday weekend aims for Wednesday reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Michigan Works! office on Cedar Street in Lansing is set to reopen Wednesday after vandalism over the weekend caused it to switch to remote work.

The office says somebody smashed out a window, by throwing something through it.

Kate Snyder, a representative with Capital Area Michigan Works!, says they were able to switch to online-only very easily, after operating that way throughout the pandemic.

“COVID forced a lot of organizations to adapt and to innovate and Capital Area Michigan Works! is no different,” said Snyder. “While in the long run, nothing can erase or compensate for the costs of COVID to our society, we still do have those remote services in place which should better allow us to better help people regardless of the circumstance.”

Michigan Works! says it expects the office will be open for in-person appointments later on Wednesday.

If you know anything about the vandalism, you are asked to call Lansing Police.

