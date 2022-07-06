Michigan DNR asks for public input on 2022 Wolf Management Plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Wolf Management Plan, created in 2008 and updated in 2015, is being updated this year.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for public feedback to assess popular attitudes and review the biological and social science surrounding wolves. Those interested are invited to complete an online questionnaire, available through August 4.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said public input is vital to identifying issues.

“The ownership of these animals and all wildlife in the state of Michigan is the citizens’ so we do want your input on how we can manage wolves and any wildlife in the state,” Roell said.

The 2022 draft plan has four main goals.

1. Maintain a viable wolf population

2. Facilitate wolf-related benefits

3. Minimize wolf-related conflicts

4. Conduct science-based and socially responsible management of wolves.

Michigan’s Wolf Management Plan has guided oversight of wolves in the state for the last 13 years. The 2022 update will include recent scientific literature, input from the Wolf Management Advisory Council and results of a new public survey about wolves in Michigan.

“Now that we have written a draft of the updated 2022 Wolf Management Plan, it’s important that we gather feedback from the public. To ensure the changes we’re proposing will support the long-term presence of a viable wolf population in Michigan, while addressing the needs of those with an interest in the health and viability of the state’s wolf population,” said Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist.

Michigan’s gray wolf population was almost eliminated by the mid-1970s. Today, Michigan has a wolf population of close to 700 in the Upper Peninsula. Gray wolves in Michigan were again removed from the federal endangered species list in early 2021, but a federal court decision in February 2022 returned them to federal protections.

For more information about wolves in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Wolves .

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.