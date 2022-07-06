Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremonies Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Tiger pitchers Frank Tanana and Steve Avery will both be inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame this Saturday. The hall is located at Lansing’s Jackson Field, sponsored by the Lansing Lugnuts, who host the Great Lakes Loons that night at 7:05. Ceremonies begin at 6:40 when the pair will throw out the game’s first pitch and video highlights of their careers will be shown during the game.

