Loving Lansing Like a Local at Spare Time Entertainment Center

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 spent the day Loving Lansing Like a Local at Spare Time Entertainment Center with the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Owner, Nancy MacColeman, shares what makes Spare Time fun and unique in the videos attached including bowling, escape rooms and their food!

