LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 spent the day Loving Lansing Like a Local at Spare Time Entertainment Center with the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Owner, Nancy MacColeman, shares what makes Spare Time fun and unique in the videos attached including bowling, escape rooms and their food!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.