‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing staple announced it is closing for the summer.

In an email, Lansing’s Green Dot Stables says it will close following Sunday night’s service with hopes of either reopening, leasing, or selling the restaurant by fall 2022.

Owners Jacques and Christine Driscoll said it was a difficult decision to shut the 12,000-square-foot restaurant on S. Clippert which debuted in December 2017.

“We are focusing our limited staffing resources on downtown Detroit,” said Jacques Driscoll. “Our amazing manager who held it all together in Lansing just resigned and that was the last straw. We sadly must call it quits for the season and explore other options.”

Last month, the restaurant was put up for sale. However, Jacques Driscoll said he is open to creative solutions.

“If a new team wants to buy or lease it and run it as Green Dot, I’m ready to listen. Or they may want to come in and do something entirely different,” he said. “We put a new roof, kitchen, and HVAC system into the building in 2019. It’s a solid location with lots of improvements.”

The Driscoll’s company, In-Laws Hospitality, also owns and operates the Green Dot Stables location in Detroit. Located on W. Lafayette Blvd. in the Corktown neighborhood, that location is staying open.

“I hope our loyal customers get a chance to stop by and say goodbye this weekend,” Driscoll said. “Christine and I are both Spartan alumni and we’ve enjoyed sharing our Green Dot sliders and mystery meat specials in our favorite college town. We hope we can find the right solution for all.”

Green Dot Stables in Lansing will be open until 10 p.m. Sunday.

