Lansing police: Missing 58-year-old man last heard from May 15 located safely

Larry Joe Taylor
Larry Joe Taylor(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Wednesday that Larry Joe Taylor, a 58-year-old man who was reported missing, has been located safely.

According to authorities, Taylor last spoke to his family via telephone on May 15. His phone has since been disconnected and police said his family is concerned for his welfare.

Taylor is a 58-year-old man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

