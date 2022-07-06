Lansing police: Missing 58-year-old man last heard from May 15 located safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Wednesday that Larry Joe Taylor, a 58-year-old man who was reported missing, has been located safely.

According to authorities, Taylor last spoke to his family via telephone on May 15. His phone has since been disconnected and police said his family is concerned for his welfare.

Taylor is a 58-year-old man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.