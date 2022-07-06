Health department to provide free COVID tests for at-risk Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new program is allowing more than 60,000 eligible households across Michigan to receive five free COVID tests in July and August.

In total, there are 300,000 tests available. Lansing, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids and Grand Ledge are among the eligible communities.

Individuals seeking to order tests will input their ZIP code to see if they live in a qualifying area. For more information, or to sign up, visit the official Project Act website here.

