Health department to provide free COVID tests for at-risk Michigan communities
‘Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected’
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new program is allowing more than 60,000 eligible households across Michigan to receive five free COVID tests in July and August.
July 5, 2022: Michigan reports 13,102 new coronavirus cases, 64 deaths over past 7 days
In total, there are 300,000 tests available. Lansing, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids and Grand Ledge are among the eligible communities.
Individuals seeking to order tests will input their ZIP code to see if they live in a qualifying area. For more information, or to sign up, visit the official Project Act website here.
Read next:
- ‘Times are changing’ -- New commander to oversee transformation of Michigan VFW
- How Michiganders can manage anxiety following mass shootings
- ‘The last straw’ - Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close Sunday, hopes to reopen or sell by fall
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.