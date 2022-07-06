Advertisement

Health department to provide free COVID tests for at-risk Michigan communities

‘Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected’
COVID test
COVID test(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new program is allowing more than 60,000 eligible households across Michigan to receive five free COVID tests in July and August.

July 5, 2022: Michigan reports 13,102 new coronavirus cases, 64 deaths over past 7 days

In total, there are 300,000 tests available. Lansing, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids and Grand Ledge are among the eligible communities.

Individuals seeking to order tests will input their ZIP code to see if they live in a qualifying area. For more information, or to sign up, visit the official Project Act website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
Illeana Carley Medina
Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

Latest News

‘Times are changing’ -- New commander to oversee transformation of Michigan VFW
Larry Joe Taylor
Lansing police: Missing 58-year-old man last heard from May 15 located safely
WILX Weather Webcast 7/6/2022 PM
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting