Advertisement

Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance

Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in Michigan Tuesday night and is expected to recover.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan.

Santana was reportedly “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing at an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles outside of Detroit.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees Tuesday, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Fans posted videos showing the response to Santana's collapse on stage Tuesday night during a set in Michigan. (Source: Nora Rodriguez/@JoAnnBarnas/Twitter/CNN)

The 74-year-old musician was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Santana posted on Facebook following the incident, thanking his fans for their “precious prayers.”

The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
26-year-old Kirsten Lynn Neeson was last seen on June 24, 2022 leaving her sister's home in...
Barry Co. Sheriff’s Office says missing 26-year-old woman located, found to be safe
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Illeana Carley Medina
Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks

Latest News

Carlos Santana is attended to after collapsing onstage Tuesday night.
RAW: Response to Carlos Santana passing out
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Cooler temps for Wednesday, an arrest in a deadly hit and run, rooster rage, a trailblazing hire in the NHL, and more
Utah man comes within 2 feed of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Man comes within 2 feet from a cougar
A suspect in the Chicago-area July 4 shooting has been charged with 7 counts of murder and more...
GRAPHIC: Investigation into July 4 shooting continues