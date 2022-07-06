Driver seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-94 near Jackson

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcycle operator is in the hospital following a crash on I-94.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said deputies were called to the area of I-94 Westbound near Sandstone Rd. for a single motorcycle personal injury crash. There deputies found the motorcycle operator, a 21-year-old Battle Creek resident, with serious injuries.

Read: 2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

The Battle Creek resident was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say that the motorcycle struck an object in the road, which caused the driver to lose control and resulted in the crash.

“The victim was taken to Henry Ford Health Systems of Jackson by the Jackson County Ambulance for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries,” the Sheriff’s office said in a release. “The victim was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.”

There was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.