Baker Mayfield Traded

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Baker Mayfield’s rocky run with the Cleveland Browns has officially ended. The Browns have traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick. Mayfield was pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson and is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025. The Browns are also paying $10 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The trade was announced by the Panthers, who will host the Browns in next season’s opener.

