Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Amazon Prime has teamed up with Grubhub+ to offer Prime members in the United States an exclusive deal.
Effective immediately, Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.
Members can order food in more than 4,000 cities from thousands of restaurants across the country.
The offer includes unlimited, $0 food delivery on orders over $12, according to a press release.
Prime members just need to visit amazon.com/grubhub to activate the deal.
