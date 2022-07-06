Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side.
One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
Illeana Carley Medina
Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

Latest News

While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital
According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
COVID test
Health department to provide free COVID tests for at-risk Michigan communities
‘Times are changing’ -- New commander to oversee transformation of Michigan VFW