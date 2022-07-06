Advertisement

2 charged in weekend homicide in Lansing

Jamie Melton, 37, has been charged in connection with a homicide on City Market Drive in Lansing on Sunday, July 3. Also charged is Jermine Davis, 41.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been charged in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning in Lansing. The Ingham County Prosecutors Office issued criminal charges against Jermaine Davis, 41, and Jamie Melton, 37.

The charges come after a total of three people were shot around 3:05 a.m. Sunday on City Market Drive. Upon arriving, Lansing Police officers found a man, later identified as 42-year-old Richard Simmons, with a gunshot wound. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous coverage: Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

During their investigation, LPD officers learned of two more victims at a nearby hospital, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both Davis and Melton have been arrested and arraigned on the below charges.

Davis is facing three counts:

  • Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder
  • Count 2: Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Count 3: Felon in Possession of a Firearm

He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Millmore on Tuesday, July 5, and was given no bond.

Melton is facing two counts:

  • Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder
  • Count 2: Carrying a Concealed Weapon

On Monday she was arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Magistrate Millmore and given a $100,000 cash bond.

Next: Michigan Works! office vandalized over holiday weekend aims for Wednesday reopening

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

