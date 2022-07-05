Your Health: Teens struggling with mental health issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the last few years, mental health disorders have skyrocketed in teenagers -- and the COVID pandemic has only made thing worse.

Roughly one in seven 10-19-year-olds will experience a mental disorder with suicide being the fourth leading cause of death between the ages of 15 and 19. And suicide rates have been increasing since 2007.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health in the fall of 2021.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10-year-olds to 34-year-olds.” said Dr. Ian Adair.

A study that looked at more than 20,000 subjects found adults who were more optimistic as a teen were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease. So how can you recognize the signs of trouble in your teen?

“I think a couple of the biggest signs that we see are when anyone starts to become really withdrawn, and they don’t want to participate in things they normally are excited about,” Adair said.

Other possible indicators include trouble sleeping, negative thoughts or actions, changes in appetite, anxiety, irritability or personality changes. If you notice these issues -- don’t try to immediately solve them.

“We go into parent mode, we go into fix-it mode, we want to fix our kids no matter what’s wrong with them,” Adair said.

He said it’s important to listen to your child and encourage them to get professional help. It could spark a positive change that affects them for years to come.

Some of the most common mental health disorders in teens are depression, anxiety, eating disorders, personality disorders and substance abuse disorders.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.