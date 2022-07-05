Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
10 events in Mid-Michigan to celebrate The 4th of July 2022
‘Going to be more cautious’ -- Workers and visitors are trying to stay safe after Rotary Park shooting
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Active crime scene on City Market Drive in Lansing.
Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

Latest News

Michiganders frustrated as road work progresses
Michiganders frustrated as road work progresses
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
A motorcyclist was critical injured in a July 4, 2022 motorcycle crash in Iosco County.
87-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan
Studio 10 Makes an 'Elvis' S'more
Studio 10 Makes an 'Elvis' S'more
Cat Cafe
Constellation Cat Cafe plan to move