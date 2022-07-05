Teen found dead after West Michigan fire, sheriff’s office investigating

DELTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire after a teenaged girl was found deceased in the basement.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire occurred in the early morning hours of July 5 in a home on the east side of Delton. It is believed that burning candles after the house lost power may have been the cause.

After a 16-year-old girl was found dead in the basement, the sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

The emergency crews responding to the fire included Delton Fire Dep., Hickory Corners Fire Dept., Prairieville Fire Dept., Hastings Fire Dept., Johnstown Fire Dept., Mercy EMS, MSP Fire Marshall and The Red Cross

