Studio 10 Tidbit: Elvis Presley loved interesting food combos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With the new Elvis movie in theatres, Studio 10 is taking a look at Elvis’s interesting food combos that he loved to eat in the video attached.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.