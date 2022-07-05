Advertisement

Studio 10 Tidbit: Elvis Presley loved interesting food combos

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With the new Elvis movie in theatres, Studio 10 is taking a look at Elvis’s interesting food combos that he loved to eat in the video attached.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

